Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 12:09

US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria

Story Code : 1125000
US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria
American warplanes carried out 10 simultaneous strikes on residential neighborhoods and military installations in Deir ez-Zor province, including the cities of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Mayadin and Albukamal, on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The reports said at least 20 people, including women and children, were injured in the attacks. No more details have been provided so far.

The United States regularly conducts airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

Damascus has written numerous letters to the United Nations, calling on the world body to put an end to US attacks and its military presence in the Arab country.

Since March 2011, when Syria fell into the grip of foreign-sponsored militancy, the Syrian government has said that the “Israeli” entity and its Western and regional allies aid Takfiri terrorist groups continue to wreak havoc in the country.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country's rich mineral resources.

US and “Israeli” attacks have severe humanitarian repercussions for the people of Syria, who are currently facing a humanitarian crisis, and will only worsen their situation.

Iran has strongly condemned the US airstrikes in Syria as illegal and a blatant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Iran's military forces play an advisory role in Syria at the request of Damascus, unlike the American troops that are deployed to the Arab country without the Syrian government's consent.
