Iran Condemns Israel’s Seizure of Palestinian Land in Jordan Valley

Islam Times - Iran has strongly denounced Israel’s decision to seize 800 hectares of Palestinian land in the Jordan Valley.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated on Monday that the seizure of the Palestinian territory constitutes open land theft, violating the inalienable and absolute rights of the Palestinian people. He also warned that the move will jeopardize international peace."The regime is attempting to erase the people of Palestine from the river to the sea," Kanaani stated, emphasizing that Israel’s latest action represents the largest-scale occupation of Palestinian land since 1993, continuing its war crimes against Palestinians. He further described it as a clear violation of international laws, regulations, and humanitarian rights.Kanaani called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to fulfill their responsibility in addressing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. He demanded a "firm, effective, and deterrent" reaction to the situation. Kanaani stressed the importance of respecting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with al-Quds as its capital, as the only lasting and fair solution to end Israel's aggressive and expansionist policies in the region.Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the regime’s plan to seize 800 hectares (1,977 acres) of land in the occupied West Bank on March 22.The announcement followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Tel Aviv for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US has stated that Israel’s settlement expansion is inconsistent with international law.The regime had previously designated 300 hectares (740 acres) of land in the Maale Adumim area of the West Bank as “state land.”