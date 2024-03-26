0
Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 12:13

Venezuelan President Points to Failed Assassination Attempt at Caracas Rally

Story Code : 1125006
Venezuelan President Points to Failed Assassination Attempt at Caracas Rally
The Venezuelan leader addressed a major rally in downtown Caracas after his name had been put on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election, TASS reported.

"Today, two armed men were ready to carry out an assassination attempt against me here," Maduro told the Venezolana de Television broadcaster. They were detained and confessed to being members of the already non-existent far-right Vente Venezuela party, the president added.

Earlier, the Caracas authorities reported the detention of three men who had brought explosive devices to the rally to attack Maduro.
