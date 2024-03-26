Ayatollah Khamenei Encourages Poets to Harness Power of Poetry Against Global Tyranny

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, convened with poets and cultural figures on the eve of Imam Hassan Mujtaba's (pbuh) birth anniversary, emphasizing the pivotal role of poetry in shaping narratives against oppression.

During this meeting, which was held on March 25, 2024, in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah, 40 poets, both young and experienced, showcased their poetic creations. Following the recitations, Imam Khamanei underscored the significance of poetry as an important and influential medium in the realm of media warfare. “In this field, the rare heritage of Persian poetry and literature should be used in the best way as a powerful, effective and influential medium,” he said.Imam Khamenei underlined that an appropriate and beneficial message is a prerequisite for the impact and longevity of a poem. “The medium of poetry must convey the message of ‘religion and ethics’, ‘civilization’, and ‘the message of us Iranians,’” he said.He considered the message of the courageous steadfastness of the Iranian people in the face of the oppression and greed of global tyranny and its manifestations, namely the United States and the Zionists, as one of the remarkable and conveyable messages.Imam Khamenei underscored the significance of the Iranian people's steadfastness and unequivocal stance against the Arrogant Powers, emphasizing that these expressions of steadfastness are both pivotal and encouraging for global audience. He noted that demonstrations of such stances have garnered praise during foreign visits by presidents and their public addresses.In the continuation of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution imparted advice to poets and individuals in the realm of Farsi poetry and literature. He suggested that quality poetry should be made accessible to a global audience, emphasizing the importance of establishing "a translation movement" to make poems in form of poetic prose available to the readers.During the opening of this meeting, various poems were recited, including eulogies for Imam Hassan Mujtaba (pbuh) and Imam Mahdi (aj), poems that highlighted the oppression faced by the people of Gaza, particularly women and children, poems paying tribute to "fathers and mothers," as well as other poems addressing certain political and social issues.