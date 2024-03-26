0
Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 12:18

Ayatollah Khamenei Encourages Poets to Harness Power of Poetry Against Global Tyranny

Story Code : 1125011
Ayatollah Khamenei Encourages Poets to Harness Power of Poetry Against Global Tyranny
During this meeting, which was held on March 25, 2024, in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah, 40 poets, both young and experienced, showcased their poetic creations. Following the recitations, Imam Khamanei underscored the significance of poetry as an important and influential medium in the realm of media warfare. “In this field, the rare heritage of Persian poetry and literature should be used in the best way as a powerful, effective and influential medium,” he said.

Imam Khamenei underlined that an appropriate and beneficial message is a prerequisite for the impact and longevity of a poem. “The medium of poetry must convey the message of ‘religion and ethics’, ‘civilization’, and ‘the message of us Iranians,’” he said.

He considered the message of the courageous steadfastness of the Iranian people in the face of the oppression and greed of global tyranny and its manifestations, namely the United States and the Zionists, as one of the remarkable and conveyable messages.

Imam Khamenei underscored the significance of the Iranian people's steadfastness and unequivocal stance against the Arrogant Powers, emphasizing that these expressions of steadfastness are both pivotal and encouraging for global audience. He noted that demonstrations of such stances have garnered praise during foreign visits by presidents and their public addresses.

In the continuation of his speech, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution imparted advice to poets and individuals in the realm of Farsi poetry and literature. He suggested that quality poetry should be made accessible to a global audience, emphasizing the importance of establishing "a translation movement" to make poems in form of poetic prose available to the readers.

During the opening of this meeting, various poems were recited, including eulogies for Imam Hassan Mujtaba (pbuh) and Imam Mahdi (aj), poems that highlighted the oppression faced by the people of Gaza, particularly women and children, poems paying tribute to "fathers and mothers," as well as other poems addressing certain political and social issues.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria
US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria
Venezuelan President Points to Failed Assassination Attempt at Caracas Rally
Venezuelan President Points to Failed Assassination Attempt at Caracas Rally
26 March 2024
“Israel” Continues Strikes in Gaza Despite UN Ceasefire Resolution
“Israel” Continues Strikes in Gaza Despite UN Ceasefire Resolution
26 March 2024
The Bloody Crocus Attack: Further Evidence of the American Predicament
The Bloody Crocus Attack: Further Evidence of the American Predicament
By Hayyan Nayyouf
26 March 2024
Iranian President: Gaza War to Shape New World Order
Iranian President: Gaza War to Shape New World Order
25 March 2024
UN’s Guterrus Says Banning Gaza Aid ‘Unacceptable’ as China Calls for Immediate Ceasefire
UN’s Guterrus Says Banning Gaza Aid ‘Unacceptable’ as China Calls for Immediate Ceasefire
25 March 2024
US Media: Alliance of Russia, China and Iran Alarming for US, Allies
US Media: Alliance of Russia, China and Iran Alarming for US, Allies
25 March 2024
Senior IRGC Commander: Zionist Regime Cannot Deal with Public Resentment
Senior IRGC Commander: Zionist Regime Cannot Deal with Public Resentment
25 March 2024
Jordanian Protesters Demand Closure of Israeli Embassy
Jordanian Protesters Demand Closure of Israeli Embassy
25 March 2024
Australian Police Clash with Pro-Palestinian Activists Blocking Israeli Cargo Ship
Australian Police Clash with Pro-Palestinian Activists Blocking Israeli Cargo Ship
25 March 2024
France Raises Terrorism Threat Level
France Raises Terrorism Threat Level
25 March 2024
UNRWA: ‘Israel’ to Block Food Convoys from Reaching North Gaza
UNRWA: ‘Israel’ to Block Food Convoys from Reaching North Gaza
25 March 2024
Iran, Oman Condemn Israeli Siege on Gaza
Iran, Oman Condemn Israeli Siege on Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
24 March 2024