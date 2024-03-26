0
Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 12:19

Hamas Chief Due in Iran for Talks

Story Code : 1125012
Haniyeh is set to meet and hold talks with the foreign minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Hamas chief is also set to hold a presser during his Tehran visit.

Haniyeh's visit to Iran comes while the United Nations Security Council demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel waged its US-backed war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 32,142 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,412 others.

Israel is intentionally starving the people in Gaza by blocking their access to food, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.
