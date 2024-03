Islam Times - The Turkish Police have detained 147 people in 30 provinces on suspicion of having links to the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terror group, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

"147 people were detained as a result of an operation against Daesh carried out simultaneously in 30 provinces," the minister wrote on X, Sputnik reported.Turkey has detained nearly 3,000 people on suspicion of having links to the Daesh since June 1, 2023, the minister added.