Hamas Chief Meets Iranian Officials in Tehran After UN Gaza Ceasefire Call

Islam Times - Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, is in Tehran for talks with Iranian authorities, arriving shortly after the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Haniyeh met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in Gaza."Examining the latest situation of the war in Gaza and the ongoing aggression of the Zionist regime against the people of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are among the most important agendas of the trip and the talks between the officials of the two sides," official news agency IRNA reported.Since the beginning of Israel's military aggression and genocide against the Palestinians, Iran has used its diplomatic power to try to stop the war and provide immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza. The visit comes at a crucial time, just one day after the ceasefire resolution was adopted, making it Haniyeh's second visit to Iran since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza in October.Haniyeh, who is based in the Qatari capital of Doha, previously met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in November. While Iran is a key supporter of Hamas, it has emphasized that groups within the Axis of Resistance, including Hamas, act independently in their policy-making and military performance.Resistance groups in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen have supported Hamas in its fight against the Israeli regime by targeting Israeli interests or US military forces in the region.Israel began its war on Gaza on October 7 in response to Hamas's operation, which was launched in retaliation for Israel's intensified atrocities against Palestinians. Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed more than 32,300 Palestinians and injured over 74,600 others.