Islam Times - Behrouz Vahedi, a military advisor of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was martyred during last night's airstrike carried out by the US on eastern Syria.

The US army targeted areas in Syria's Deir ez-Zur, Al Mayadin, and Al Bukamal early on Tuesday.The Iranian advisors, who are present in Syria at the official invitation of the Syrian government, have played an important role in helping the Syrians fight terrorism and help establish peace, stability, and lasting security in this country.