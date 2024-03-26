Hamas Chief: UNSC Resolution Shows ‘Unprecedented Isolation’ of Israel

Islam Times - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has said the Zionist regime is facing “unprecedented isolation” in the world, a day after the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Tuesday, Haniyeh said the resolution indicates that “the Israeli occupation is experiencing unprecedented political isolation.”The Hamas chief added that the resolution, passed on Monday, also showed that the United States is no longer able to impose its will on the international community.The US, the Israeli regime’s main political and military supporter, did not use its veto power and abstained from voting, allowing the resolution to be adopted.Although it was delayed and has some shortcomings, the Security Council resolution is a sign of the unique resistance of the Palestinian people, Haniyeh said.Despite incurring heavy costs in the war on Gaza, the Zionist regime has failed to achieve its military goals and is instead losing political and international support, he noted.He also expressed hope that Muslims worldwide would have a stronger presence at this year’s Quds Day rallies, held each year on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.