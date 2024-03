Islam Times - A massive explosion hit the occupied Golan in northern occupied Palestine, news sources reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Zionist media outlets reported a strong explosion in the north of the occupied territories of Palestine in the areas of ​​Tiberias and the occupied Golan.The sound of the huge blast was also heard in Kiryat Shmona, Katzrin, and Hatzor as well, according to the reports.No further details have been released so far.