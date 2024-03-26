Kyiv Admits Feeling West’s Unwillingness to Help Ukraine

Islam Times - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba admitted in an interview that Kyiv’s Western partners sometimes act as if they want to create difficulties for the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Yes, I do," he said when asked if he sometimes felt that Western allies wanted Ukraine to fight "with one hand tied behind its back."The top diplomat accused Ukraine’s partners of the fact that their actions "don’t always match their rhetoric."According to him, the West "is going back to the usual way of doing politics" as the conflict drags on."But guys all this picture of reality that you paint for yourselves is the outcome of one simple fact - that Ukrainian soldiers do not have sufficient amounts of weapons because you did not provide them," he said, TASS reported.