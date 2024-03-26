0
Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 22:08

Hezbollah Targets 2 Israeli Positions with Missiles

Issuing a statement on Tuesday morning, the Lebanese Resistance group announced that it had targeted two Israeli positions in the settlements of Shlomi and Shomera with missiles.

Meanwhile, Zionist sources said that two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward a settlement in Western Galilee, causing damages.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular raids since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 32,142 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,412 others.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
