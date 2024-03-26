0
Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 22:09

4 Terrorists Killed in Military Operation in NW Pakistan

Story Code : 1125133
The incident happened on Monday in the Dera Ismail Khan district of the province on the reported presence of the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said in the statement.

The terrorists were cornered and killed by the troops after an intense fire exchange, the statement added, Xinhua reported.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians," the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
