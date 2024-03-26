0
Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 22:11

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei

Story Code : 1125134
Iran Will Not Hesitate to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the resistance of the people of Gaza in the face of Zionist crimes and brutalities which he said are being perpetrated with the full support of the West.

The Supreme Leader said that this “historical patience” is a huge phenomenon that has truly honored Islam and made the issue of Palestine the first issue of the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the genocide in Gaza saddens every conscientious individual.

The Hamas chief, for his part, appreciated the support of the Iranian people and government for the cause of Palestine and offered a report about the latest developments in Gaza.

Noting that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation destroyed the myth of invincibility of the Zionist regime, Haniyeh added that the war in Gaza is a world war and the US government is the main partner in this crime.

He assured the Supreme Leader that in spite of all the genocide and brutalities in Gaza, the Gazans and the resistance forces will not let the enemy achieve their goals.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Will Not Hesitate to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Will Not Hesitate to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Kyiv Admits Feeling West’s Unwillingness to Help Ukraine
Kyiv Admits Feeling West’s Unwillingness to Help Ukraine
26 March 2024
IRGC Military Advisor Martyred in US Attack on Syria
IRGC Military Advisor Martyred in US Attack on Syria
26 March 2024
Hamas Chief: UNSC Resolution Shows ‘Unprecedented Isolation’ of Israel
Hamas Chief: UNSC Resolution Shows ‘Unprecedented Isolation’ of Israel
26 March 2024
US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria
US Occupation Troops Carry Out Airstrikes in Syria
26 March 2024
Venezuelan President Points to Failed Assassination Attempt at Caracas Rally
Venezuelan President Points to Failed Assassination Attempt at Caracas Rally
26 March 2024
“Israel” Continues Strikes in Gaza Despite UN Ceasefire Resolution
“Israel” Continues Strikes in Gaza Despite UN Ceasefire Resolution
26 March 2024
The Bloody Crocus Attack: Further Evidence of the American Predicament
The Bloody Crocus Attack: Further Evidence of the American Predicament
By Hayyan Nayyouf
26 March 2024
Iranian President: Gaza War to Shape New World Order
Iranian President: Gaza War to Shape New World Order
25 March 2024
UN’s Guterrus Says Banning Gaza Aid ‘Unacceptable’ as China Calls for Immediate Ceasefire
UN’s Guterrus Says Banning Gaza Aid ‘Unacceptable’ as China Calls for Immediate Ceasefire
25 March 2024
US Media: Alliance of Russia, China and Iran Alarming for US, Allies
US Media: Alliance of Russia, China and Iran Alarming for US, Allies
25 March 2024
Senior IRGC Commander: Zionist Regime Cannot Deal with Public Resentment
Senior IRGC Commander: Zionist Regime Cannot Deal with Public Resentment
25 March 2024
Jordanian Protesters Demand Closure of Israeli Embassy
Jordanian Protesters Demand Closure of Israeli Embassy
25 March 2024