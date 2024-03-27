0
Wednesday 27 March 2024 - 10:12

Trump: ‘Israel’ Made A Big Mistake

In an interview with “Israel Hayom”, Trump said that he would have acted “very much the same way as you did” if the US was attacked like “Israel” was by Hamas in October. “Only a fool would not do that,” Trump added.

However, Trump called “Israel’s” wholesale destruction of civilian homes in Gaza “a very big mistake.”

“It’s a very bad picture for the world. The world is seeing this…every night, I would watch buildings pour down on people,” Trump continued.

“Go and do what you have to do. But you don’t do that,” he told the Israeli newspaper. “And I think that’s one of the reasons that there has been a lot of kickback. If people didn’t see that, every single night I’d watch and every single one of those... And I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn’t be doing that.”

With the war in Gaza approaching the six-month mark, the former president urged Netanyahu to bring it to a swift conclusion, telling his Israeli interviewers that “you’re losing a lot of support” internationally.

“You have to finish up your war,” he said. “You gotta get it done. And, I am sure you will do that. And we gotta get to peace, we can’t have this going on.”
