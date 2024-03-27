“Israel” Massacres Seven Medical Staff in An Attack on An Emergency Center in South Lebanon

Islam Times - In a heinous crime, at least seven Lebanese have been martyred when “Israeli” warplanes bombed an emergency center in southern Lebanon with air-to-surface missiles.

Two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity said early on Wednesday that the strike targeted the Islamic Group’s emergency and relief center in Lebanon’s southern village of Habbariyeh.An official from the group said “seven rescuers” were martyred in the aerial assault.Another Jamaa Islamiya official, also requesting anonymity, said a dozen medical staff were in the emergency center at the time of the strike, adding that bodies were being pulled from the rubble.Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Mrad said “the ‘Israeli’ aggression on Habbariyeh adds to the long list of ‘Israeli’ crimes.”