Wednesday 27 March 2024 - 10:21

Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan

Story Code : 1125193
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
This was the third major attack on Chinese interests in the South Asian country in a week.

The first two attacks targeted a Pakistan naval air base and a strategic port used by China in the southwest province of Balochistan where Beijing is investing billions in infrastructure projects.

The engineers were en route from Islamabad to their camp at the dam construction site in Dasu in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regional police chief Mohammad Ali Gandapur said.

"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur told Reuters.

No one claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.
