Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan

Islam Times - A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing six people, police said.

This was the third major attack on Chinese interests in the South Asian country in a week.The first two attacks targeted a Pakistan naval air base and a strategic port used by China in the southwest province of Balochistan where Beijing is investing billions in infrastructure projects.The engineers were en route from Islamabad to their camp at the dam construction site in Dasu in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regional police chief Mohammad Ali Gandapur said."Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur told Reuters.No one claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.