Islam Times - President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran reaffirmed Islamic Republic's unwavering support for Gaza, denouncing Israeli atrocities as "the greatest war crime in history" backed by the US, during a meeting with Head of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh and his delegation.

During a meeting, President Raisi emphasized the struggle of Palestinian resistance groups and expressed solidarity with Gazans, applauding their bravery and resilience in the face of Israeli aggression. He emphasized global condemnation of the "criminal Zionist regime" and its ally, the United States, for their atrocities in Gaza.Raisi rejected the diplomatic efforts of the US and Israeli regime in the region as deceptive, calling out countries normalizing relations with Israel as "disgraced and ashamed before their own people." He reiterated that the recent events in Gaza have exposed the true nature of the US and the West to the world.The President also highlighted Iran's efforts to support the Palestinian cause, criticizing the inaction of some Islamic countries in the face of Israeli atrocities. He expressed confidence in the ultimate victory of the Palestinian people over the Zionist regime, praying for the martyrs, the wounded, and the survivors.Ismail Haniyeh, in response, thanked Iran for its support, attributing it to the deep-rooted beliefs of Iranians in Islamic teachings. He provided a detailed report on the situation in Gaza, highlighting the achievements of the Palestinian resistance in the recent "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation.