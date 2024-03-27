0
Wednesday 27 March 2024 - 23:34

Palestinian Developments Invalidate Logic of Force: Iranian Ambassador

Story Code : 1125329
Speaking at a press conference at the Russian media center in Moscow, Jalali extended his sympathies and condolences to the Russian government and people following the tragic terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, which resulted in numerous casualties among Russian citizens, according to IRNA.

Jalali vehemently condemned the relentless onslaughts perpetrated by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip during the holy month of Ramadan. He expressed dismay over the failure of nations and entities professing to uphold human rights to intervene and halt these atrocities. Emphasizing the significance of the resistance movement in such circumstances, Jalali highlighted its potential for meaningful progress.

The Iranian ambassador underscored the futility of alternative approaches, such as proposals for two- state solution, in dealing with the Zionist regime. He stated, "We in the Islamic Republic of Iran were against it from the beginning because we do not consider the Zionist regime to be a regime that remains true to its promises."

Furthermore, Jalali pointed out the continued opposition of the Zionist regime to the two-state solution, affirming their persistent defiance.
