Wednesday 27 March 2024 - 23:41

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 32,490

Israeli attacks on Gaza have also wounded at least 74,889 people since October 7.

The latest figures include 76 people killed and 102 wounded over the latest 24-hour reporting period, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel waged its US-backed war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel is intentionally starving the people in Gaza by blocking their access to food, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.
