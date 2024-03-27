Poll: Majority of Americans Now Oppose Israeli Action in Gaza

Islam Times - A majority of Americans disapprove of Israel's military actions in Gaza, in a stark shift since last fall, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The new findings come as Israel prepares for a controversial ground invasion of Rafah. Tensions have grown between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the humanitarian toll of Israel's war has mounted, Axios reported.55% of Americans disapprove of Israel's military response in Gaza, a 10-percentage point increase since November, according to the new poll.About one in three (36%) of Americans approve of Israel's military actions in Gaza, according to the new poll.That's down from the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attack, when a November poll found that half of Americans approved of Israel's actions.Among Republicans, the percentage who approve of Israel's actions has dropped from 71% in November to 64% in March, the poll found.The dip is even sharper among among Democrats. Fewer than one in five (18%) say they approve of Israel's actions. That's down from 36% in November.Among people who identify as independents, the approval rating has dropped from 47% to 29% in the span.It's the latest evidence of shifting public opinion on the Israel-Hamas war.Half of US adults believe that Israel's military response in Gaza has "gone too far", a poll published in early February found.More Americans support providing humanitarian aid to people in Gaza than military support to Israel, a separate survey this month showed.Biden has grown increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu and Israel's actions during the war.Earlier this week, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.In another sign of the widening divide between the US and Israel, the US abstained from the vote, rather than use its veto.Netanyahu canceled a visit by his senior advisers to the White House afterwards.