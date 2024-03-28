0
Thursday 28 March 2024 - 13:25

“Israeli” Army Admits Another Soldier Killed in Gaza Strip Clashes

Story Code : 1125441
In a statement on Wednesday, the “Israeli” military said that another sergeant in its ranks was killed following clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in the southern Gaza Strip.

However, it did not provide details regarding the circumstances of the sergeant’s death or the specifics of the clash.

The latest casualty brings to 597 the number of “Israeli” fatalities from the military, including soldiers, officers and reservists.

According to figures by the “Israeli” military, 344 of these soldiers were killed on October 7, when the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people, and the rest – 253 – were killed during the entity’s ongoing brutal war on Gaza since that time.

This is while independent media outlets and Palestinians say the fatalities among the entity’s troops are much higher and that Tel Aviv is hiding the real number to avoid public anger against the far-right ruling coalition.

Despite a massive death toll and fatalities, the “Israeli” military has failed to achieve the goals that it has been seeking to score through the war, such as “destroying” Hamas, finding the captives that the Gaza-based resistance movement is holding, and bringing about forced displacement of the Palestinian territory’s population to neighboring Egypt.

Since the onset of the war, the entity has martyred over 32,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,980 others. The apartheid entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
