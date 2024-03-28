0
Thursday 28 March 2024 - 13:34

“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North

Story Code : 1125445
“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North
“As a ‘resident’ of the North, I feel that the cabinet has lost the North in every sense of the word,” Marom told Radio 103 on Thursday morning.

An expert in national security affairs and “Israel’s” northern arena, Marom claimed that the entity has been “in a war of attrition for six months, and it will not lead to any results.”

“We made a clear strategic error,” he warned, noting that “The political directive of the ‘Israeli’ army and the use of firepower did not succeed in pushing Hezbollah back and creating the conditions for the return of residents.”

In parallel, the colonel underlined that “Hezbollah is not paying sufficient prices for the decision to start the war. After six months, how is it that we have not destroyed the infrastructure there and it is still there?”

Marom further added that “There is a limited war of attrition here. The Kitchen cabinet and the war cabinet in general did not discuss the situation in the North in recent weeks. There is no longer a central effort by the ‘Israeli’ army in the south, and the threat in the North is greater. We must focus efforts and increase firepower, even if we are given an opportunity for diplomacy, as this will affect the negotiations.”

 “Six months have passed and there is no government that cares about the North, and the damage is greater than in the South. It is unimaginable; it is a complete disregard of the matter,” he said.

“The crisis and disagreements with the United States has repercussions on the arena, and certainly on the northern arena. The Americans do not want a regional war or a war in the North."

Marom believed that “‘Israel’ should have focused its efforts on the North weeks ago and increased the pace of attacks against Hezbollah along the contact line.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
28 March 2024
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
28 March 2024
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
28 March 2024
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
28 March 2024
WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry
WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry
28 March 2024
“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North
“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North
28 March 2024
Russia: Hard to Believe Daesh Could Have Launched Moscow Attack
Russia: Hard to Believe Daesh Could Have Launched Moscow Attack
28 March 2024
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
27 March 2024
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
27 March 2024
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
27 March 2024
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
27 March 2024
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
27 March 2024