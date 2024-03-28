0
Thursday 28 March 2024 - 21:43

Raisi: Inaction of Some Muslim States Towards Palestine Regretting

The Iranian president made the remarks in a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran on Thursday. 

Emphasizing Iran's strategy in supporting the resistance movement and the oppressed but powerful people of Gaza, the president expressed regret about the inaction and passivity of the leaders of some Islamic countries in fulfilling their duty towards the Palestinian nation.

Raeisi emphasized that Palestine has the right to resistance for the same reason that it has the right to life: whoever rejects Palestinian resistance has in fact rejected Palestine's right to life.

"The people of Gaza not only did not wait for the support of some countries and Islamic governments, but with their unique resistance, they proved the insignificance of international bodies, organizations and unions who claim to be supporters of human rights, and challenged the unjust world order," he added.

In the meeting, Ziad Nakhale, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement congratulated the Iranian government and nation on the holy month of Ramadan and the new year, and appreciated the unwavering support of the Iranian people for the ideals of the resistance and the people of Gaza. He remembered the memory of martyred Iranian general Lt. Gen. Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

"Today, the Palestinian nation has taken by surprise the Zionist enemy and its allies, especially the United States, with its resistance," Nakhala said.

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement also appreciated the support of the Resistance Axis to the Palestinian nation, adding that, "This support and backing not only increases the morale and motivation in the hearts of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian Mujahideen. It also carries the important message that the Palestinian nation is not alone in its struggle against the Zionist enemy."
