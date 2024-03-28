0
Thursday 28 March 2024 - 21:43

Chinese MoD Spox: China, Iran, Russia Drills Essential for Regional Security

Chinese MoD Spox: China, Iran, Russia Drills Essential for Regional Security
The navies of the three countries held the drills, titled "Maritime Security Belt-2024", from March 11-15 in the Gulf of Oman. The drills were aimed at practicing safety in maritime economic activities, including the liberation of a ship captured by pirates, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It was the sixth time the drills were held.

"China, Iran and Russia have so far conducted numerous joint maritime exercises that are important for strengthening cooperation and interaction between the navies of the three countries and joint safeguarding of regional maritime security," Wu told a briefing, according to Sputmik.
