Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that the Zionist Israeli regime cannot defeat the resistance forces in the Gaza battle.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met and spoke with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his accompanying delegation on Thursday.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution called the resistance forces and the people of Gaza the winners of the Gaza battlefield so far, stressing that, "The apex of dignity and steadfastness of the people of Gaza and Palestine and the failures of the Zionist regime in this six-month war is a divine event and phenomenon."Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the killing of the people of Gaza, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "The fact that the Zionist regime with all its military equipment and the support of the world's cruel powers is killing women and children shows that this regime is not capable of confronting the resistance forces and defeat them."Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and pointed out, "By God's grace, you will see the final victory of the people of Gaza."Al-Nakhala,for his part, offered appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for their support for Palestine, noting that the people of Gaza and the Palesitinian resistance groups will foil the plots designed by the United States and the Zionist regime and their allies to defeat the resistance forces.Stressing that there is full coordination among the resistance forces, especially Hamas and Islamic Jihad, he pointed out that the people of Gaza and the resistance forces are determined to continue resistance until the final victory, and by God's grace, the final victory will be achieved in the not too far future.