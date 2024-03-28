0
Thursday 28 March 2024 - 21:49

Massive Explosion Heard in Haifa

Zionist Israeli regime's news sources in the occupied lands reported that the sound of a massive explosion was heard near the port city of Haifa, located in the north of the occupied Palestine.

No further details have been reported about the explosion.

Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, various cities and ports of occupied Palestine have been attacked by rockets and drones of the Resistance groups.

Islamic Resistance groups in the region have been supporting the oppressed people of Gaza since the beginning of the Zionist regime's war against Gaza and the incessant bombing of the residential, educational, and medical areas of the region by Tel Aviv bombers.
