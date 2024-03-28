CENTCOM Claims Destroying 4 Yemeni Drones in Red Sea

Islam Times - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on Thursday that it successfully engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Yemeni forces in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on its X social account that between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on March 27, the United States Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by the Yemeni army in the Red Sea.There were no injuries or damage reported to the US or coalition ships, CENTCOM reported.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end.The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.