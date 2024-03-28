0
Thursday 28 March 2024 - 21:50

CENTCOM Claims Destroying 4 Yemeni Drones in Red Sea

Story Code : 1125552
CENTCOM Claims Destroying 4 Yemeni Drones in Red Sea
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on its X social account that between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on March 27, the United States Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by the Yemeni army in the Red Sea.

There were no injuries or damage reported to the US or coalition ships, CENTCOM reported.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
28 March 2024
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
28 March 2024
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
28 March 2024
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
28 March 2024
WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry
WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry
28 March 2024
“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North
“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North
28 March 2024
Russia: Hard to Believe Daesh Could Have Launched Moscow Attack
Russia: Hard to Believe Daesh Could Have Launched Moscow Attack
28 March 2024
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
27 March 2024
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
27 March 2024
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
27 March 2024
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
27 March 2024
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
27 March 2024