Thursday 28 March 2024 - 21:51

ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine

Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday unanimously ordered Israel to take all the necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The ICJ said the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life, and famine and starvation are spreading.

"The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine but that famine is setting in," the judges said in their order.

This decision comes amid worsening conditions of life in the territory since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, with famine and starvation becoming increasingly prevalent, according to a report by Reuters.

Since October 7th, the genocidal regime of Israel, with the full support of the Western countries, has launched a massive massacre in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank against the defenseless and oppressed people of Palestine.

According to the announcement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 32,490 Palestinians have been martyred and 74,889 injured since the start of the Zionist regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip on October 7. 
