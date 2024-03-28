Hezbollah Missiles Target Israeli Settlements

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near Lebanon border.

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.The first statement mentioned that, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s aggressions against the southern villages and civilian homes, especially the massacre in Al-Naqoura and the aggression on the town of Tayr Harfa and its medical teams, the Islamic Resistance bombarded on Thursday morning, March 28, 2024, “Goren” and “Shlomi” settlements with rocket and artillery weapons.According to the second statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday morning, March 28, 2024, the command headquarters of the newly established Liman Battalion with artillery shells.The third statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday at 04:25 p.m. March 28, 2024, Al-Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills with missiles, hitting the target directly.The fourth statement maintained that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday at 04:35 p.m. March 28, 2024, Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills with missiles, hitting the target directly.The fifth statement affirmed that, at 06:00 p.m. March 28, 2024, Hezbollah fighters struck the two settlements of Goren and Shlomi with rockets in response to Israeli attacks on civilian targets in South Lebanon, precisely Naqoura and Teir Harfa.Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday 28, 2024, a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers near Jal Al-Allam site with missile, achieving direct hits, according to the sixth statement.Israeli media reported that a rocket hit Hanita settlement and that a fire erupted in the aftermath.In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in reinforcement of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against “Israeli” army positions and deployments along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, as follows:– Eastern Sector:1. At 8:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Kiryat Shmona settlement and the command of Brigade 769 in Kiryat Shmona barracks with tens of rockets in response to the massacre committed by the Zionist enemy in the town of Al-Habariyeh.2. At 13:45, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an “Israeli” infantry unit inside a tent in Ramim Forest with appropriate weapons, resulting in casualties among their ranks, leaving them dead and wounded.3. At 14:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage equipment at Masgav Am site, causing direct damage.4. At 14:05, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with artillery shells, causing direct damage.5. At 16:47, the Islamic Resistance fighters intercepted an “Israeli” drone in the skies over Rob Thalathin- Al-Odaisseh, forcing it to retreat behind the borders.– Western Sector:1. At 10:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Israeli” soldiers’ deployment in the vicinity of Shtula settlement with artillery shells.