0
Thursday 28 March 2024 - 22:15

All 18 Filipinos on Ship Siezed by Iran Released: Statement

Story Code : 1125563
All 18 Filipinos on Ship Siezed by Iran Released: Statement
According to a statement of the foreign ministry of this country, these 18 crew members were returned to the country in batches and the last batch of six people arrived in Manila last week.

Tehran began freeing the Filipino crew in batches at the end of January after a replacement crew was hired from Russia and other countries, Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega tells AFP.

"They were not hostages… but they were not allowed to leave without replacements,” de Vega says of the Filipino crew.

The seizure was in retaliation to the theft of Iranian oil by the US from the same tanker, at the time named the Suez Rajan.

The statement of the Philippines foreign ministry said that "the Philippines government thanks the Iranian authorities for their understanding in this regard."
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
28 March 2024
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
28 March 2024
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
28 March 2024
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
28 March 2024
WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry
WFP: Gaza Children Sleeping Hungry
28 March 2024
“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North
“Israel” Admits: War Cabinet Lost the North
28 March 2024
Russia: Hard to Believe Daesh Could Have Launched Moscow Attack
Russia: Hard to Believe Daesh Could Have Launched Moscow Attack
28 March 2024
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
Syria Condemns US Aggression in Deir Ez-Zur, Vows to Seek Justice
27 March 2024
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
Lebanon Files 22 UN Complaints Against Israel over Cross-Border Attacks
27 March 2024
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
Ukraine’s Zelensky Fires Security Chief
27 March 2024
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
US: Gaza Protesters Interrupt ‘Genocide Joe’
27 March 2024
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
Six Killed in Suicide Attack on Chinese Engineers in Pakistan
27 March 2024