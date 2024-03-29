0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 13:47

Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo

Story Code : 1125639
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
“Nearly at 1:45 am, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside coincided with an air attack carried out by terrorist organizations from Idlib and the western countryside of Aleppo province in an attempt to target civilians in Aleppo and its surroundings”, a military source told SANA.

On Thursday, two civilians were martyred and material damage occurred in an “Israeli” aggression on a residential building in Damascus countryside.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
29 March 2024
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
29 March 2024
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
29 March 2024
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
29 March 2024
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
29 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
29 March 2024
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
29 March 2024
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
28 March 2024
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
28 March 2024
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
28 March 2024
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
28 March 2024
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
28 March 2024