Friday 29 March 2024 - 13:49

“Israelis” Tend Red Cows. Plan the Third Temple!!

Story Code : 1125641
If all goes to plan, these cows could herald the end of the world as we know it.

According to Jewish tradition, the ashes of a perfectly red heifer cow are needed for the ritual purification that would allow a Third Temple to be built in Occupied Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

That temple, according to Jewish groups, must be constructed on the raised plateau in Old City known as the “Temple Mount”, where Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine stand today. Some believe this will herald the arrival of the “messiah”.

On Wednesday, a few dozen “Israelis” gathered at a conference on the outskirts of “Shilo”, an “Israeli” settlement near the Palestinian city of Nablus, to discuss the religious importance and imperative of the cows, and catch a glimpse of them too.

For years, members of the Third Temple community, led by the “Jerusalem-based Temple Institute”, which organized the conference, have been searching for a red heifer that fits the description of those used for purification in the Torah.

Perfect cows must not have a single blemish, not a stray white or black hair. They can never be placed under a yoke or put to work.

“These cows were brought all the way from Texas and were reared in special conditions to maintain their purity,” on settler said.

The perfect cow hasn’t been seen for 2,000 years. Not since the Romans destroyed the Second Jewish Temple – which is believed to have stood at the top of the “Temple Mount” [Haram Al-Sharif] – in AD 70 has the perfect red heifer been glimpsed.

In many ways, the red heifer conference was like any other. Rabbis and religious scholars delved into the details of the Torah. A couple of people in the crowd gently nodded off under the dimmed lights.

In other ways, it was unique. The first two speakers stood at the lectern with assault rifles slung around their shoulders.

“Hezbollah found out about this event and have been talking about it on Telegram,” Kobi Mamo, head of the ancient “Shiloh” archaeological site, said in his opening remarks.
