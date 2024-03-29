0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 14:02

Morocco, Jordan Protest “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza: Void ‘Peace’ Treaty

Protesters rallied near the “Israeli” embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman on Thursday for the fifth consecutive day, carrying Palestinian flags and placards reading “Amman-Gaza one destiny.”

Chanting “No Zionist embassy on Jordanian land,” the demonstrators called on their government to close the “Israeli” embassy and cancel the 1994 so-called peace treaty that normalized ties with Tel Aviv.

They also expressed their support for the Palestinian resistance and chanted slogans against “Israel” and the US.

The protest took place amid a high-security presence that was aimed at curbing the number of protesters.

Dozens of Jordanians were arrested in previous days, trying to reach the “Israeli” embassy as others were beaten.

While the embassy is currently without a diplomatic mission after “Israel’s” ambassador left Amman in October and Jordan recalled its ambassador in November in protest at the war on Gaza, protesters have said that the embassy has partially resumed operations.

Haled al-Juhani, a member of the National Forum Supporting Resistance, said that even though the ‘Israeli’ embassy was closed, “this movement still sees it as a symbol of normalization despite the ongoing genocide”.

“The Jordanian people categorically reject normalization and embrace resistance as an option,” he said.

“Today, it is the duty of the Jordanian authorities to begin thinking and acting in a manner that aligns with the aspirations of its people and reconciles with their will.”

In Morocco, people took to the streets of Casablanca, Meknes and other cities on Thursday, waving Palestinian flags and decrying “Israel’s” genocide against Palestinians.

They urged an immediate ceasefire as per the UN Security Council resolution adopted earlier this week, and reiterated the demand to cut ties with the “Israeli” entity.

Tunisia also saw similar protests in solidarity with Palestinians, with hundreds marching in Sfax and calling for an end to the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.
