Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA

Islam Times - Japan is planning to resume funding to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees after suspending assistance over “Israeli” claims that some of its staff participated in October 7 operations.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss ways the agency could enhance its transparency and governance, including ensuring the traceability of funds and the neutrality of staff.“Japan and the UNRWA confirmed that they will advance final coordination about necessary efforts to resume Japan’s contribution,” Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.Tokyo’s move follows the lifting of similar funding pauses by the European Commission, Canada, Australia, Sweden and Finland in recent weeks.Lazzarini told Switzerland’s Keystone-ATS news agency on Tuesday that UNRWA had secured funding until the end of May after previously warning the agency could be forced to halt operations in March.Founded in 1949, UNRWA provides food, healthcare and education to some 5.9 million Palestinian refugees.The agency was pledged funding worth $1.2bn in 2022, with the biggest contributions coming from the United States, Germany and the European Union.