Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Israel’s Impotence Against Resistance

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei slammed the Zionist regime’s massacre of Palestinian women and children as a testimony to its incapability to face off or defeat the resistance forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei had a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, and his accompanying delegation, in Tehran on March 28.In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Resistance forces and the people of Gaza as the winners of the field thus far.“The peak of dignity and steadfastness demonstrated by the people of Gaza and Palestine and the failures of the Zionist regime throughout this six-month war are a divine event and phenomenon,” the Leader stated.Referring to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, which have resulted in the massacre of innocent civilians in Gaza, the Leader said, “The fact that the Zionist regime, despite its extensive military equipment and support from oppressive world powers, is killing women and children, indicates that this regime is incapable of opposing the Resistance forces.”Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed confidence that the people of Gaza would eventually achieve victory with the help of God.For his part, Ziyad al-Nakhalah expressed his appreciation for Iran’s support for the Palestinian issue and honored the memory of late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.“The events unfolding in Gaza today are in fact a repetition of what took place in Karbala. Despite facing numerous difficulties and conspiracies, the people of Gaza have displayed an unparalleled steadfastness alongside the Resistance forces. Together, they have successfully foiled the plots devised by the US, the Zionist regime, and their supporters to dismantle the Resistance,” the Palestinian figure said, Khamenei.ir reported.Emphasizing the complete coordination amongst the Resistance forces, especially Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, Nakhalah underlined that the people of Gaza and the Resistance forces are determined to persevere until achieving ultimate victory.He finally expressed confidence that, with the grace of God, this victory will be achieved in the not-too-distant future.