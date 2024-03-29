Iranian President Raps Inaction on Gaza Tragedy

Islam Times - President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi criticized the heads of certain Muslim states for their inaction and passivity in the face of the Zionist regime’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

In a meeting with Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah, held in Tehran on Thursday, President Raisi praised the bravery of the resistance groups in Gaza against the crimes of the Zionist enemy.Lauding the unity among the Palestinian groups, the Iranian president said, “Today, Gaza is the scene of victory and standing, resistance and faith of the Palestinian people against the dark and unprecedented crimes of the Zionist regime and America.”Describing resistance as the only option to confront the brutality and criminality of the Zionist regime, Raisi said, “The people of Gaza proved that this (Israeli) regime does not adhere to any law, international treaty and human principles at any level.”He stated that Palestine has the right to resistance for the same reason that it has the right to life, his official website reported.Reiterating Iran’s support for the resistance movement and the people of Gaza, President Raisi criticized the inaction of the leaders of a number of Islamic countries in fulfilling their duty towards the Palestinian nation.Referring to the broad dimensions of Gaza's resistance against the criminal Zionist regime, he said, “The people of Gaza not only did not wait for the support of some countries and Islamic governments, but with their unique resistance, they proved the insignificance of international institutions, organizations and unions claiming human rights and challenged the unjust world order.”For his part, Nakhalah appreciated Iran’s unwavering support for the resistance and stability of the people of Gaza.Paying tribute to late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, he said, “Today, the Palestinian nation has surprised the Zionist enemy and its allies, especially the United States, with its steadfastness.”He also appreciated the support of the resistance axis for the Palestinian nation and added, “This support, in addition to raising the spirit and motivation in the hearts of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian warriors, contained the important message that the Palestinian nation is not alone in fighting against the Zionist enemy.”