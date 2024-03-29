0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 22:30

Iran Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Aleppo

In a statement on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani expressed sympathy with the Syrian government and nation, specifically the families of victims of the “brutal” Israeli attacks.

“The attacks are a clear violation of the international rules and regulations, have violated Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and pose a serious threat to the regional and international peace and security,” the spokesman said.

Kanaani also called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to condemn those Israeli attacks, take preventive measures, and hold the aggressive Zionist regime accountable.

He said the concurrence of the Israeli airstrikes and the attacks by the terrorist groups on a number of areas in Syria is clear proof of the Israeli regime’s support for the terrorist groups and currents in Syria which have targeted Syria’s national security and the security of the region for years and have killed thousands of innocent civilians to achieve their sinister objectives.

Highlighting the Zionist regime’s failure and disgrace in the Gaza Strip, Kanaani denounced the Israeli attacks on Syria as a desperate and cowardly attempt to maintain and broaden crisis in the region with the purpose of making up for its defeat in the battle against the Palestinian nation and resistance groups.

It is a global and international responsibility to counter the Israeli regime’s perilous adventurism that violates regional security and stability, the Iranian spokesman underlined.

Israeli airstrikes on Syria’s Aleppo have reportedly killed at least 38 people, including soldiers and civilians.

The attacks at about 1:45 am on Friday (22:45 GMT on Thursday) targeted several areas in Aleppo’s countryside, Syria’s Ministry of Defense said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in posts on X that the Israeli strikes hit a weapons depot near Aleppo International Airport, resulting in a series of large explosions.
