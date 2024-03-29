0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 22:31

Israeli War on Gaza: Over 70 Killed in One Day

The number of people killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 32,623, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have also wounded at least 75,092 people.

The ministry added that 71 people were killed and 112 wounded over the last 24 hours alone.

At least 15 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a sports center in Gaza City, while injuries were reported in the bombing of Saad bin Abi Waqqas Mosque in the Jabalia refugee camp, Al Jazeera reported.

Caroline Gennez, Belgium’s minister of development cooperation and urban policy, said international pressure must be maintained on Israel and it “must stop starving civilians and children”.

In a legally binding order, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has told Israel to take measures “without delay” to ensure “the unhindered provision” of basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, fuel and medical supplies.
