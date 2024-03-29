0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 22:34

Iran Air Receives Certification for Aviation Fuel Management

Story Code : 1125761
Iran Air is subjected to annual audits such as the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS) and Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) conducted by the ICAO for all the international flights.

Considering that Iran Air operates many international flights, the airline is bound to observe those requirements strictly and has to be assessed by the auditors of the European Union every year.

CORSIA is the first global market-based measure for any sector and represents a cooperative approach that moves away from a “patchwork” of national or regional regulatory initiatives. It offers a harmonized way to reduce emissions from international aviation, minimizing market distortion, while respecting the special circumstances and respective capabilities of ICAO Member States, according to its website.

CORSIA complements the other elements of the basket of measures by offsetting the amount of CO2 emissions that cannot be reduced through the use of technological improvements, operational improvements, and sustainable aviation fuels with emissions units from the carbon market.
