Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine

Islam Times - Iran’s highest-ranking military commander assured Hamas that Tehran will continue to give its unwavering support for the cause of Palestine and the resistance forces in the struggle against the Zionist regime.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri had a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, in Tehran on Friday.Describing support for the causes of Palestine as one of the “basic strategies and goals” of Iran from the outset of victory of the Islamic Revolution, the top general promised that the Islamic Republic will continue to back Palestine unwaveringly and vigorously.Paying tribute to the Gaza-based resistance forces for carrying out the Al-Aqsa Storm operation in October 2023, Major General Baqeri said the unprecedented operation inflicted irreparable defeat on the Israeli regime.The Al-Aqsa Storm operation exploded the myth of invincibility of the Zionist regime and made Palestine an overriding issue in the world, the commander added.The Iranian general also noted that the Zionist regime would have fallen apart without American help, saying Israel’s sole response to the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has been the massacre of innocent women and children, destruction of hospitals, and starving out civilians.For his part, Haniyeh said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation allowed the voice of Palestinian people to be heard across the world.Commemorating late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani’s efforts to support the oppressed and stand against the tyrannical powers, the Hamas leader said Iran’s backing for Palestine has raised the morale of the Palestinian fighters.Haniyeh finally expressed gratitude to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian military commanders for their attention to Palestine.