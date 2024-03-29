0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 22:39

45 Dead as Bus Plunges from Bridge into Ravine in S Africa

Story Code : 1125764
45 Dead as Bus Plunges from Bridge into Ravine in S Africa
The child, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the transport ministry said in a statement late on Thursday, The Guardian Newspaper reported.

“It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, where it caught fire,” a government statement said.

Some bodies were burnt beyond recognition and others were trapped by the debris or scattered over the crash scene, in the country’s northeast about 190 miles (300km) north of Johannesburg, the department said, with rescue efforts continuing into the night.

The bus plunged off the Mmamatlakala bridge linking two hillsides between Mokopane and Marken in Limpopo province, the state’s transport department said. The vehicle fell 50 meters (164ft) onto rocky ground below, it said.

The transport minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who was already in the area as part of a road safety campaign, went to the scene of the crash and said the South African government would help repatriate the bodies and conduct a full inquiry into the cause of the crash.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
29 March 2024
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
29 March 2024
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
29 March 2024
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
29 March 2024
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
29 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
29 March 2024
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
29 March 2024
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
28 March 2024
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
28 March 2024
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
28 March 2024
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
28 March 2024
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
28 March 2024