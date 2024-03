Islam Times - A Russian military plane crashed into the Black Sea near Sevastopol on Thursday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that the pilot safely ejected before the crash.

"A military plane crashed into the sea …No civilian objects were damaged. The pilot ejected … his life is not in danger," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel, Sputnik reported.Earlier in the day, Sevastopol authorities said that the marine passenger transport traffic was suspended in the city.No further information has been released about the cause of the crash of this Russian military aircraft.