On Tuesday, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said the first information received from suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack proves a Ukrainian trace.He added that the Ukrainian special forces were involved, Sputnik reported.The investigation has obtained evidence of the connection of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue with Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.The terrorists received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, Russian investigators added.The committee also announced that another suspect involved in financing terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue has been detained.On the evening of March 22, a shooting and fire broke out before a concert at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow.According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 143 people were killed. March 24 was declared a day of national mourning.Four perpetrators of the March 23 attack were detained in the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were trying to escape and were moving toward Ukraine, where the Ukrainian side had prepared a "window" for them to cross the border.