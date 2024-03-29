0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 22:59

Hamid Nouri’s Son Reportedly Arrested in Sweden

Hamid Nouri’s Son Reportedly Arrested in Sweden
Hamid Nouri's daughter took to the X social media platform to say that apparently her brother was arrested by the Swedish police while he was in Sweden to visit his father.

No details have been released in this regard from the Swedish police so far.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.

He has been held in solitary confinement for over two years. Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the former Iranian judiciary official, falsely accusing him of prisoner abuse in the 1980s.

The charges against Nouri stem from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO). 

In July, a Swedish court on Thursday sentenced Nouri to life in prison.
