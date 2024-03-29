0
Friday 29 March 2024

Israeli Forces Killed and Injured in Heavy Clashes South of Gaza

Israeli Forces Killed and Injured in Heavy Clashes South of Gaza
Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, targeted an Israeli Merkava tank west of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said it has engaged in fierce fighting with Israeli forces in the al-Qarara axis, north of Khan Younis.

On Friday evening, the Israeli military announced the death of one more soldier during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Amid heavy clashes in the southern part of the besieged enclave,Six other soldiers were seriously wounded and 10 slightly injured when a Palestinian fighter launched a rocket-propelled grenade at the unit.

Intense ground fighting continues to rage across Gaza, including in Khan Younis and other areas in the south.

Fighting also erupted between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters near Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said it targeted Israeli soldiers with artillery shells in the vicinity of the compound, killing and wounding several of them.

On Friday, Lebanese Hezbollah conducted two separate missile attacks on Zibdin barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms in the north of the occupied Golan Heights.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been in regular exchange of fire over their mutual border since October.

The Lebanese reports said earlier today that an air raid on a car in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon killed at least one person.

Hezbollah military media issued statements to mourn the fighters Ahmad Jawad Shheemy, Moustafa Ahmad Makki, Ibrahim Anis Al-Zein, Ali Mohammad Al-Haaf, Moustafa Ali Nassif, Ali Abdul Hassan Naeem, and Ali Mohammad Bakka, who embraced martyrdom all the way to Al-Quds.
