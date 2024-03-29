0
Friday 29 March 2024 - 23:07

Two Blasts Shake Kabul on Friday Evening

Story Code : 1125772
Two Blasts Shake Kabul on Friday Evening
The first explosion took place around 7:45 p.m. in the Qala-e-Wahid neighborhood of Kabul’s Police District 5.

The second explosion occurred around 8 p.m. in the De Mazang area in the western part of Kabul, within Police District 3.

Immediate details about injuries or damage resulting from the blasts were not available.

A week ago, Yesterday, a suicide bombing outside a bank in Kandahar claimed the lives of three individuals and left 12 others wounded.

On the same day, a large explosion rocked Kabul.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships
29 March 2024
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
Russia Warns Israel on Consequences of Attacks on Syria
29 March 2024
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
Top General Vows Iran’s Resolute Support for Palestine
29 March 2024
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
Following Sweden, Finland and Canada, Japan To Resume Funding UNRWA
29 March 2024
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
ICJ to “Israel”: Let Humanitarian Aid into Gaza Without Delay
29 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation
29 March 2024
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
Dozens Martyred in A Barbaric “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Aleppo
29 March 2024
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
Zionist Regime Unable to Defeat Resistance Forces: Ayatollah Khamenei
28 March 2024
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
Gaza Genocider May Be Embracing his End
28 March 2024
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
Russian Intel Chief Discusses Regional Security with N Korea
28 March 2024
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
ICJ Orders Israeli Regime to Take Action to Address Gaza Famine
28 March 2024
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza
28 March 2024