Two Blasts Shake Kabul on Friday Evening

Islam Times - Two explosions rocked Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan within less than 15 minutes on Friday evening, some minutes ago.

The first explosion took place around 7:45 p.m. in the Qala-e-Wahid neighborhood of Kabul’s Police District 5.The second explosion occurred around 8 p.m. in the De Mazang area in the western part of Kabul, within Police District 3.Immediate details about injuries or damage resulting from the blasts were not available.A week ago, Yesterday, a suicide bombing outside a bank in Kandahar claimed the lives of three individuals and left 12 others wounded.On the same day, a large explosion rocked Kabul.