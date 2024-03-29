125 K Palestinians Perform Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - More than 125,000 Palestinian worshippers participated in the morning prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Al-Quds.

On the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, despite heavy security measures by Israeli Forces and obstructions, more than 125,000 Palestinians performed morning prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.Israeli forces prevented access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque by installing barricades at the entrance of the mosque and of the Old City of Al-Quds.Several checkpoints on roads from the occupied West Bank to Al-Quds were closed by the Israeli forces to prevent Palestinians from attending at Al-Aqsa Mosque.