Islam Times - The 31st International Quran Fair with the motto "I read you" is being held in the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran in support of the oppressed people of the Gaza Strip.

some artists from different countries participating in the 31st International Quran Fair in Tehran displayed their works of art in support of the oppressed people of the Gaza Strip, which was well received by the visitors.The great cultural and Quranic event will run on April 2, 2024, in Tehran's Mosque of Imam Khomeini (RA).