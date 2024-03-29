Iran: Countering Zionist Regime’s Adventurism Global Responsibility

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kana’ani strongly denounced the Thursday night deadly airstrikes by the Zionist regime on Syria’s Aleppo, saying it is an international and global responsibility to deal with such dangerous adventurism that breaches the security and stability of the region.

Kanaani called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to move beyond condemning these aggressive invasions and take preventive measures and hold the aggressor Zionist regime to account.At least 42 Syrians including 36 soldiers were killed in the Zionist regime’s airstrikes on Aleppo.Kana’ani said the attacks are a clear violation of international law and regulations, and breach Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, posing a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.He also expressed his condolences to the Syrian government and nation, as well as the families of the martyrs and victims.Saying that the raids were simultaneous with the attacks by the terrorist groups on the ground in other parts of Syria, Kana’ani said.“It is a clear evidence that the terrorist Israeli regime supports terrorist groups and currents in Syria, which for many years have targeted the national security of Syria and the security of the region and have claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people who have fallen victim to their ominous objectives and those of their supporters.”He also pointed to the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza, and said “The aggressive strikes on Syria are a desperate and shameful attempt to continue and expand the crisis in the region aimed at restoring the regime’s failed image in front of the Palestinian nation and the resistance groups.”